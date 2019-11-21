Currituck High School student to be disciplined after posting threat on social media

A threat made on social media by a student against Currituck County High School on Thursday was found to be a hoax, and the student will face disciplinary action.

“Law enforcement immediately investigated and found there was no credible threat to the school,” according to a post on the school’s Facebook page.

School officials did not elaborate about any additional security measures at the school in Barco for Friday.

