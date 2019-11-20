Three months after Dorian, Ocracoke Island to reopen to visitors Dec. 2

It’s official. The Hyde County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday voted to lift an evacuation order in place since Hurricane Dorian and reopen Ocracoke Island to visitors on Dec. 2 at 5 a.m.

The Ocracoke Control Group had recommended lifting the order on Nov. 22, the same day N.C. 12 was scheduled to reopen after months of repairs, but a nor’easter this past weekend slowed that plan.

The evacuation order has been in place since Sept. 4, ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival. Ocracoke was devastated by severe flooding when Dorian hit the morning of Sept. 6.

After the order is lifted, visitors will be immediately allowed to access Ocracoke. Ferry operations will return to the paid reservation system normally in place. Reconstruction and debris removal will continue to take place for the foreseeable future. Please be aware of any obstacles while on the island.

In addition, visitors should be advised there are limited lodging accommodations, food service, gas availability and other services normally available to the visiting public. Please plan your visits accordingly.

As of Wednesday, operations are still suspended on NCDOT’s Hatteras-Ocracoke South Dock ferry but will resume when N.C. 12 on Ocracoke can be reopened. The road buckled under Hurricane Dorian’s flooding and has been closed since.

Stay with OBXToday.com for more updates on Ocracoke’s reopening.

Related stories:

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.