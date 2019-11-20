Casting call: Two actors to play Wright brothers for ‘Squatty Potty’

If you’re an aspiring actor, and don’t mind being in a commercial about a stool that helps people poop, then we have some good news for you!

Squatty Potty is a Utah-based company selling a toilet stool “that positions your body in a natural, comfy squat,” leading to a “posture [that] helps you to be healthier and feel better — all while having the best poops of your life,” according to their website.

And right now, the company is casting two male actors to play the Wilbur and Orville Wright in a comedic commercial about how Squatty Potty “enabled the Wright Brothers to take flight.”

Here’s a preliminary script:

Opens in a field with the Wright brothers (ORVILLE and WILBUR) standing in front of their airplane. ORVILLE: As the Wright brothers, we might have invented the airplane – WILBUR: but to get this majestic beast in the air, we had to drop every ounce you could imagine. ORVILLE: First we slimmed the wood. Shot of Orville and Wilbur furiously sanding their aircraft. WILBUR: Then we slimmed ourselves! Shot of Orville and Wilbur sweaty and in gym clothes, sprinting and doing jumping jacks in the field. ORVILLE: But it wasn’t enough… until the Squatty Potty. Wilbur and Orville stand before a chalkboard with diagrams of the Squatty Potty, their airplane, and their bodies. WILBUR: The Squatty Potty puts your body in a natural squatting position that helps you dump the goods like you’re an airborne eagle. A bird cries out, and bird poop falls in front of Wilbur. WILBUR: Dammit! Orville gestures at a new diagram indicating the brother’s reduced weight and a plane taking flight. ORVILLE: Thanks to our extraordinarily empty bowels, we were finally able to fly like birds. WILBUR is now flying in the airplane. He shouts at the camera over the wind as he flies. WILBUR: Squatty Potty. The #1 way to #2!

Diamond Hook Media will film the commercial between Dec. 9 and Dec. 13 on location in Kitty Hawk, according to a casting call on Backstage.com. They’re looking for two men over 18 to play Wilbur and Orville and will pay $400 for each brother.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.