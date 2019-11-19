Police seek information on theft of computer from Kitty Hawk Walmart

The Kitty Hawk Police Department is asking of the public’s assistance in identifying a man who walked out of Walmart with a desktop computer earlier this month.

On November 6 around 12:30 p.m., a white male with a dark beard wearing a black ball cap, gray hoodie, blue jeans and yellow work boots was recorded on video leaving the store with the computer after he removed the anti-theft device.

The subject then got into what appears to be a dark colored Ford Crown Victoria with black rims, markings on the side and a dome on top, possibly a taxi.

If you have any information, contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at (252) 261-3895 or send a private message to the department’s Facebook page. All information is confidential, and a cash reward may be available through Dare Community Crime Line.

