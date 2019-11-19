More than $625,000 in Dorian disaster relief funds allocated for Ocracoke Island

More than $625,000 has now been allocated and awarded from the Outer Banks Community Foundation’s Ocracoke Disaster Relief Fund for Hurricane Dorian victims. As recovery efforts continue on the island, much more financial assistance is to come, fund representatives said in a Monday news release.

The Ocracoke Disaster Relief Fund was raised by the community foundation from thousands of generous donors across the country, and the dollars are being awarded and disbursed by a committee of local volunteers from the Ocracoke Fire Protection Association.

More than half a million dollars has now been dedicated by the Ocracoke Recovery Fund Committee for housing for Ocracoke storm victims. This includes $300,000 that has been pledged for materials and supplies for repair and rebuilding projects. In partnership with the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), community foundation money will be used for building supplies and materials for storm victims, including sheet rock, lumber, shingles, and more, with priority focus on helping the elderly and people with medical needs.

“We’re delighted to partner with UMCOR on this rebuilding project, which will benefit at least 60 Ocracoke families,” said Lorelei Costa, the Community Foundation’s Executive Director. “UMCOR will be leveraging a national pool of volunteers, who will travel to Ocracoke to help families repair and rebuild their homes. With our funds, UMCOR will be able to purchase deeply discounted building materials in bulk, allowing us to help even more families.”

Additionally, the Ocracoke Recovery Fund Committee has set aside another $200,000 to install temporary housing trailers purchased by Hyde County. At least 35 families will be able to live in these trailers while their homes are being repaired or rebuilt. The Ocracoke Disaster Relief Fund will subsidize utility hook-ups, like septic, water, gas, and power.

In addition, the Ocracoke Recovery Fund Committee continues to approve monetary assistance to additional storm victims each week to help them pay bills. Funds have been awarded for roof repairs, appliances, furniture, vehicle replacement, utilities, rental assistance, wheelchair ramps, medications, medical equipment, insulation, electrical repairs and much more.

Additionally, the Ocracoke Recovery Fund Committee recently awarded funds for 60 space heaters, which are being distributed to families in time for the approaching winter.

If you or your family suffered hardship or damage from Hurricane Dorian, and you’re a full-time resident of Ocracoke or Dare County, you can still request assistance from the Ocracoke Disaster Relief Fund. Full-time Ocracoke residents are invited to contact the Ocracoke Recovery Fund Committee by emailing ocracokerecoveryfund@gmail.com. Full-time residents of Dare County can contact Interfaith Community Outreach through 252-480-0070.

The Outer Banks Community Foundation continues to collect financial contributions to assist individuals and families in Dare County and Ocracoke who have been devastated by Hurricane Dorian. All contributions to the Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund are tax-deductible, and every penny of every gift will be used to directly assist local individuals and families – neither the Community Foundation, nor any of its nonprofit partners, are using disaster relief donations for fees, salaries, or administrative or operating expenses. Donations can be made securely online at www.obxdisaster.org.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.