Live look: N.C. 12 at Mirlo Beach, Buxton, north end of Ocracoke

The winds and waves are finally starting to drop along the Outer Banks, after nearly 72 hours of pounding from the latest coastal storm. Now the clean-up begins of N.C. 12, which remains closed between Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe.

Refresh this page to get the latest still images from the N.C. Department of Transportation cameras at Mirlo Beach, the motels in Buxton and on the north end of Ocracoke Island. Images are subject to data drop-outs.

Mirlo Beach/S-Turns



Buxton motels



Ocracoke north end



This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.