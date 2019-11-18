N.C. 12 remains closed south of Oregon Inlet; crews working to clear sand

N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island remains closed Monday morning with crews actively working to make the road passable, the N.C. Department of Transportation reports.

The island’s only thoroughfare has been closed from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe since Saturday as nor’easter flooding and blowing sand obscured visibility and covered the road.

NCDOT says it is working with local authorities to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors.

Views from Avon, Buxton, north end of Ocracoke Island this morning: pic.twitter.com/v3qG1ZwZIe — OBX Today (@OBXtoday) November 18, 2019

