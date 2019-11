More than 6,000 people cast 149,139 votes for their favorite restaurants, shops, bartenders, gift shops, fishing charters, surf schools and much more in our Best of the Beach 2019 contest.

Click the links below to see the first, second and third place winners in each group, and stay tuned for details on a celebration of winners we are planning for January. Thanks to all who participated!

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.