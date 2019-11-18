Liberty Christian Fellowship hosts annual free Thanksgiving dinner

Liberty Christian Fellowship will hosts its ninth annual free Thanksgiving meal open to everyone on the Outer Banks.

This year, the fellowship is also working with the Outer Banks Community Foundation for a Thanksgiving for the residents of Ocracoke.

Dinner will be served Thanksgiving Day from a 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the fellowship, 244 Williams Drive, Kill Devil Hills.

Liberty is also working with Alicia Peel with the Ocracoke Disaster Relief Foundation to help Ocracoke residents have a community meal of their own on Thanksgiving Day as they have their first holiday since the devastation of hurricane Dorian.

Ocracoke’s Thanksgiving will be held at the Barn at the Berkley Manor. Click here to find out more about the event.

Last year, the fellowship served more than 1,200 people, between sit-down guests and deliveries to those that have to work on Thanksgiving.

All food items are donated from local Outer Banks businesses and community members.

This year’s menu includes roasted turkey donated by Sugar Creek Seafood Company and Black Pelican restaurant; hams donated by the Saltbox Cafe; stuffing donated by Sugar Creek Seafood Restaurant; cranberry sauce; mashed potatoes donated by Red Drum Grille & Taphouse; homemade gravy from fresh turkey drippings; seasoned green beans donated by Tortugas’ Lie; collards donated by La Fogata, Nags Head; sweet potato casserole donated by Billy’s Seafood; dinner rolls; corn bread donated by Pigman’s BBQ; sweet potato biscuits; macaroni and cheese and drinks.

Desserts will include apple pie donated by Patrice Seibel Saltzman with @Patty Bakes; mini baked desserts from the Saltbox Cafe and cake donated by Harris Teeter.

Sooey’s BBQ at Jockey’s Ridge is donating to-go containers for delivered meals. Maola Milk is donating milk and butter for cooking and the Saltbox Cafe is donating 25 pounds of onions, also for cooking.

