UPDATED: Barge breaks free, strikes old Bonner Bridge; tug flips in attempt to secure it

A barge broke free at Oregon Inlet this afternoon and struck the old Bonner Bridge. Meanwhile, a tug boat attempting to secure the barge rolled in the rough currents.

Facebook photos show the tug boat on its side and up against the fenders under the bridge’s original navigation span.

A tug boat against the Bonner Bridge. Submitted photo

The U.S. Coast Guard at Oregon Inlet says no one is injured and crews are working on a plan for removing the vessel.

In 1990, a major section of the Bonner Bridge collapsed after being struck by a dredging vessel, knocking out power and telephone lines and isolating Hatteras Island from the rest of the Outer Banks.

The repaired Bonner Bridge closed in February at the open of the new Marc Basnight Bridge spanning Oregon Inlet. Demolition has been underway since.

