PHOTOS: N.C. 12 remains closed from Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe

N.C. 12 on Hatteras Island is impassable in places and will remain closed from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe as unsafe conditions persist.

Mirlo Beach dune breach. [NCDOT photo]

NCDOT says it appears there’s no structural damage to the Hatteras Island’s only thoroughfare, but blown sand and ocean overwash are severe in some spots.

Transportation crews worked through the morning trying to keep up the blown sand as strong nor’easter winds continued to blow. NCDOT says crews will continue assessing conditions and announcing reopening plans as soon as it’s safe to do so.

