Ocean overwash increasing on Hatteras Island; high tide at 10:30 a.m.

The slow-moving nor’easter plaguing the Outer Banks remains a few hundred miles southeast of the North Carolina coast this morning, with the most significant overwash forecast for this morning’s high tide at 10:30 a.m.

N.C. 12 remains closed from Oregon Inlet to Rodanthe due to dangerous travel conditions. NCDOT says work will resume clearing sand from the only thoroughfare on Hatteras Island as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Gusty winds will continue through today, but the National Weather Service has dropped high wind warnings for the Outer Banks as gusts have diminished. Wind gusts topped 60 mph at Oregon Inlet on Saturday.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect for the entire Outer Banks until 1 a.m. Monday and a high surf advisory until 7 p.m. Monday. The weather service says confidence is lower for soundside flooding on souther Hatteras Island and Ocracoke as “winds will need to turn a bit more to the NNW to NW for this to occur.”

It appears Ocracoke Island, devastated by Hurricane Dorian, has so far weathered the nor’easter with no significant damage, but high tide has many worried.

