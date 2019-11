Due to the very hazardous conditions impacting clearing operations and public travel, state transportation officials are closing N.C. 12 from the Marc Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe beginning at 5 p.m. today.

Conditions are expected to continue to deteriorate overnight as the strongest nor’easter winds move in.

NCDOT says the road should reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday.

