Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake ferry route suspended ahead of storm

The N.C. Department of Transportation has suspended operations on one of its ferry routes and could suspend others depending on impacts from a strong storm lashing the North Carolina coast.

On Friday afternoon, the state ferry division suspended operations on its Hatteras to Ocracoke-Silver Lake ferry route due to the strong storm.

Ferry personnel are monitoring the storm and will announce any other changes to the seven ferry routes, including when the Hatteras-Ocracoke Silver Lake route will resume operations, NCDOT said in a news release.

A large storm packing strong winds and heavy rain is expected to deliver its greatest impacts to coastal North Carolina between Friday night and Monday morning.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.