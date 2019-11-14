Search warrant leads to methamphetamine arrest on Hatteras Island

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force has arrested a 45-year-old Avon man after a search warrant on Wednesday turned up suspected methamphetamine at his home.

Following a search at his home on Westerly Lane, Charles Thomas Corpening was arrested and charged with felony possession with the intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, the Dare County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. He is being held at the Dare County jail on a $20,000 secured bond.

The Dare County Narcotics Task Force is made up of the Dare County Sheriff’s Office and the Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk police departments.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.