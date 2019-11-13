Weekend nor’easter to bring ‘significant’ threat of ocean overwash, high winds

Another powerful coastal storm is forecast to move up the Atlantic seaboard over the weekend, with a significant threat of ocean overwash possible along sections of Hatteras Island already battered by storms last month.

Beach 104/94.5 WCMS staff meteorologist John Bernier explained the situation as of Wednesday evening:

https://obxtoday.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/Coastal-Low-update-111319-a.mp3

The National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City said Wednesday there is the “potential for life-threatening storm surge inundation (of) two to four feet above ground level for oceanside areas of the Outer Banks in Dare County and areas adjacent to the southern Pamlico Sound and Core Sound.”

High surf, beach erosion and ocean overwash is expected for the all beaches north of Cape Lookout from Friday night through Monday.





The most significant ocean side impacts are expected north of Cape Hatteras, and portions of N.C. 12 could be inundated and impassable at times, according to the weather office.

Minor coastal flooding up to two feet above ground for areas adjacent to the southern Alligator River is also a possibility.

Strong gale force winds and dangerous seas are also expected over the coastal waters, sounds and rivers. High Wind Warnings along the Outer Banks, and Wind Advisories inland will likely need to be issued.

