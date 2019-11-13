Joe Lamb Jr. & Associates recognized as champions for women, children

Joe Lamb Jr. & Associates was recognized at the 3rd Annual Corporate Champions for Women & Children on Oct. 17 at The Hilton Charlotte City Center in Charlotte.

The Corporate Champions for Women & Children Award is given to businesses in recognition of their service to their community. Joe Lamb Jr. & Associates supports many programs on the Outer Banks that benefit the lives of women and children.

