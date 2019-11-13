Joe Lamb Jr. & Associates recognized as champions for women, children

November 13, 2019 OBX Today 0
Mrs. Ann Lamb accepted the award from Crystal O’Neal (L) President-elect of the GFWC-NC and Bev Lassiter(R), Chairman of Corporate Campions for Women and Children.

Joe Lamb Jr. & Associates was recognized at the 3rd Annual Corporate Champions for Women & Children on Oct. 17 at The Hilton Charlotte City Center in Charlotte.

The Corporate Champions for Women & Children Award is given to businesses in recognition of their service to their community. Joe Lamb Jr. & Associates supports many programs on the Outer Banks that benefit the lives of women and children.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*