Video: Learn more about Kill Devil Hills’ new water tower

The Town of Kill Devil Hills has released a video which highlights the ongoing water tower replacement project, located behind the fire station on U.S. 158.

Produced in conjunction with CurrenTV for the ‘Destination Dare’ program, the segment features town engineer Pete Burkhimer explaining the process for replacing the 56-year-old water tower and construction of a 400,000 gallon pedesphere structure.

[embedded content]

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.