Theatre of Dare performance of Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe raises $1,200 for Ocracoke

Theatre of Dare’s recent benefit performance of Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe raised $1,200 for the Outer Banks Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund and will go directly to Ocracoke Island as it recovers from Hurricane Dorian.

The sold-out Oct. 24 show raised $1,050 in ticket sales and 50/50 raffle proceeds. The Lost Colony, which hosted the production, contributed the $150 it raised from concession sales.

“It’s something we all knew was the right thing to do,” said Theatre of Dare president Tim Hass, noting that the production’s first rehearsal in September was postponed due to Dare County’s hurricane evacuation order.

“Once we saw images of the incredible devastation that took place on Ocracoke, all of us…the production team, the Board of Directors, the cast and crew…we all jumped at the chance to play even a small role in helping recovery efforts,” Hass said. “We’re just thrilled that our audiences responded so generously.”

The performance, which also included an intermission performance by local singer-songwriter Mojo Collins, was the local theatre troupe’s first-ever benefit performance.

Theatre of Dare’s 29th season continues in December with the live radio play A World War II Radio Christmas at Roanoke Island Festival Park.

