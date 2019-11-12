Outer Banks Restaurant Association welcomes Ocracoke restaurants

During its monthly meeting Nov. 5, members of the Outer Banks Restaurant Association (OBRA) voted unanimously to welcome Ocracoke restaurants with full benefits.

The move is part of a continuing effort to help the community devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

OBRA was founded in 1985 as the Dare County Restaurant Association and has been doing business as the Outer Banks Restaurant Association since voting to allow Currituck County business memberships in 2011.

“Many have always considered Ocracoke part of the Outer Banks,” OBRA President Dan Lewis said in a news release. “When Dorian struck, we immediately wanted to help our southern neighbors in Hyde County.”

Within a week of the hurricane, OBRA organized a ‘Dine Out for Disaster Relief’ with participating restaurants donating 50% of their food sales to the Outer Banks Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund. The event raised more than $54,000 in a single day.

“Our members want to continue to help the community rebuild,” Lewis said. “Some members suggested donating restaurant equipment and searching for additional fundraising opportunities. Offering a year of free membership to Ocracoke restaurants should help facilitate those opportunities and offer the affected businesses additional benefits.”

OBRA membership also includes membership in the North Carolina Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA) and the National Restaurant Association (NRA), both of which provide a number of benefits and a strong base for industry advocacy both state and nationwide.

