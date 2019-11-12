After this year’s success, OBX Jeep Jam announces 2020 dates

More than 2,500 attended this year’s second annual OBX Jeep Jam Sept. 27-29, and organizers have already announced dates for next year’s event.

Co-hosted by Goin’ Coastal Jeep Club and OBX Go Far, the even brought Jeep lovers and Jeep clubs from as far west as Missouri to the Outer Banks for the 2019 OBX Jeep Jam weekend.

The post-event statistics showed that 65% of attendees stayed for three days or more. The event was partially funded with a grant from the Outer Banks Tourism Bureau, with the hopes that the event would bring in more September visitors.

“The attendance of this year’s event was more than double the past two years. We are thrilled with the participation and money raised,” Joe Wilson of KDH Outer Banks Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram said in a news release.

On Friday night, the event weekend kicked-off with a pirate-themed party at Pirate’s Cove Pavilion, catered by Pigman’s BBQ and entertainment by the Jonny Waters Band.

“Our Jeep Club loved Pigman’s and always looks forward to hosting the pirate costume contest,” said Michael Wezensky of the Goin’ Coastal Jeep Club.

For Saturday’s main event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees enjoyed local and regional vendors, entertainment by SoulOne as well as the opportunity to check out the best of the best custom Jeeps. More than 250 Jeeps entered the Saturday “Show & Shine” event and competed for prizes and awards.

The weekend wrapped up with more than 225 Jeeps in a convoy up to Carova for some sun and fun.

Next year’s dates for the Jeep Weekend will be Sept. 25-27, 2020, with all the events taking place at the Nags Head Soundside event site.

Proceeds from OBX Jeep Jam and this weekend’s festivities went to OBX Go Far, with a portion going to Ocracoke to assist with disaster relief.

OBX Go Far (Go Out For a Fun) is a non-profit organization with a structured program for elementary and middle school age groups to train for a 5k or fun run through a six-eight week season. The non-profit focuses on taking steps together as a community to offer an opportunity as a solution and prevention method to childhood obesity. Go Far focuses on teaching children healthy habits that can be sustained throughout their lives, as well as bringing the community together to make positive steps towards a healthier future. For more information, see www.obxgofar.org

