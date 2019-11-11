Dare County video highlights available veteran services

Dare County, in partnership with Current TV, has released a video outlining services available to Dare County Veterans. The Board of Commissioners is committed to providing the 4,000 veterans who call Dare County home with assistance through the Veterans Service Office and the Veterans Advisory Council.

The video provides an overview of available services, including an accredited Veterans Affairs Administrator to help veterans and their families navigate the complex Veterans Affairs system. It also highlights the mission of the Veterans Advisory Council working to connect veterans in need with organizations that can help. For more information about veterans’ services, please visit darenc.com/vets.

[embedded content]

The Dare County Veteran Services video is available for streaming on Dare County’s YouTube Channel at www.youtube.com/darecounty. The video will also broadcast on Current TV Government Channel 191 for local Spectrum TV customers. CurrentTV’s programming schedule, this video and additional Dare County programming, is available for viewing on-demand at CurrentTV.org.

Current TV is a collaboration between Dare County, local municipalities and educational entities. Current TV provides a diverse range of visually dynamic government and education programming. By highlighting community initiatives, government services, and local sciences, Current TV expands its viewers’ knowledge of the community’s infrastructure and services. All programming is accessible on Current TV’s streaming channels, on-demand video website, and Channels 191 and 198 for local Spectrum TV customers.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.