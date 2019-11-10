Veterans Day events around the Outer Banks

There are several events around the region Monday to honor our veterans.

In Kill Devil Hills, the OBX Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10950 will be conducting a Veterans Day service on Monday, Nov. 11 at the Veterans Memorial on Veterans Drive, off Colington Road. The service will begin at 12:30 p.m.

The Town of Southern Shores and the Knights of Columbus will observe Veterans Day this year with its annual ceremony for the public at the customary time of 11 a.m., Nov. 11 at the Veterans Garden and Flagpole Pavilion at Town Hall, 5375 N. Virginia Dare Trail in Southern Shores. The speaker for this year’s Veterans Day ceremony will be CDR Kathleen Morgan, USN, Ret.

In Nags Head, the public is invited to a ceremony in honor of our nation’s veterans on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Nags Head Municipal Complex, 5401 S. Croatan Highway (across from Douglas A. Remaley Fire Station 16).

The guest speak will be Phil Webster, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

For more Veterans Day events around the area, click here.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.