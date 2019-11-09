N.C. 12 on Bodie Island reopens to traffic Sunday afternoon with fresh pavement

The pavement preservation project along N.C. 12 through northern Bodie Island in Cape Hatteras National Seashore is nearly complete, and the road will reopen to traffic Sunday at 3 p.m.

A new layer of asphalt has been applied to 4.5 mile stretch of the highway between Whalebone Junction and South Nags Head to preserve the existing road condition and lengthen the life of the federally-maintained Bodie Island Entrance Road.

“We appreciate the partnership with the Town of Nags Head, Dare County, the North Carolina Department of Transportation, and the Federal Highway Administration as we worked to preserve this important stretch of roadway along Cape Hatteras National Seashore,” said National Parks of Eastern N.C. Superintendent David Hallac.

N.C 12 traffic has been detoured along South Old Oregon Inlet Road since Oct. 28.

“We also appreciate the patience and understanding that we received from residents from South Nags Head and Hatteras and Ocracoke Islands while the detour has been in place,” Hallac said.

In April, the Federal Highway Administration began a $6.9 million, year-long project to preserve approximately 43 miles of paved roads and parking areas within Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial.

Resurfacing has already been completed at Cape Point and Frisco campgrounds, Coquina Beach access parking areas, Sandy Bay Sound Access parking area, and Lighthouse Road in Buxton.

Work has started at Fort Raleigh, while the Ocracoke projects have been delayed due to Hurricane Dorian.

