Manteo, Currituck play at home in first round of high school football playoffs

Manteo and Currituck will both have home games in the first round of the 2019 North Carolina High School Athletic Association football championship.

The 9-2 Redskins are the 6-seed in the 1AA East Region after a second place finish in the Albemarle Conference, and will host 3-8 Riverside High School from Williamston.

Currituck, co-champions of the Northeastern Coastal Conference with an 8-3 record, are the 2AA East Region 5-seed. The Knights will play at home against St. Paul’s out of Robseon County.

The first round will be played on Friday, Nov. 15, with kickoff at 7:30 p.m.

NORTH CAROLINA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

1A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

EAST

#1 Rosewood (10-1), BYE

#8 South Creek (5-6) vs. #9 Southside (4-7)

#5 Northside-Pinetown (7-4) vs. #12 KIPP Pride (5-6)

#4 Northampton County (8-3), BYE

#3 Pamlico County (6-5), BYE

#6 Gates County (7-4) vs. #11 North Duplin (5-6)

#7 Washington County (6-5) vs. #10 Perquimans (5-6)

#2 North Edgecombe (8-3), BYE

WEST

#1 Robbinsville (11-0), BYE

#8 Alleghany (3-8) vs. #9 Union (4-7)

#5 Winston-Salem Prep (7-4) vs. #12 West Columbus (1-10)

#4 Murphy (9-2), BYE

#3 Thomas Jefferson (10-1), BYE

#6 Hayesville (7-4) vs. #11 Albemarle (4-7)

#7 Andrews (5-6) vs. #10 Cherokee (2-9)

#2 Elkin (9-2), BYE

1AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

EAST

#1Tarboro (11-0), BYE

#8 South Stokes (7-4) vs. #9 Hobbton (7-4)

#5 Princeton (9-1) vs. #12 East Carteret (3-8)

#4 North Rowan (8-3), BYE

#3 Granville Central (7-4), BYE

#6 Manteo (9-2) vs. #11 Riverside-Martin (3-8)

#7 North Stanly (6-5) vs. #10 South Stanly (5-6)

#2 John A. Holmes (10-0), BYE

WEST

#1 East Surry (11-0), BYE

#8 Avery County (5-6) vs. #9 Starmount (5-6)

#5 Mountain Island Charter (9-2) vs. #12 Community School of Davidson (5-6)

#4 Mount Airy (8-3), BYE

#3 Bessemer City (7-4), BYE

#6 Swain County (9-2) vs. #11 Union Academy (6-4)

#7 Polk County (8-3) vs. #10 East Wilkes (5-6)

#2 Mitchell (10-1), BYE

2A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

EAST

#1 Clinton (9-1) vs. #16 Fairmont (6-5)

#8 Bartlett Yancey (9-2) vs. #9 Beddingfield (8-3)

#5 Red Springs (8-2) vs. #12 Midway (8-3)

#4 West Craven (8-3) vs. #13 Kinston (6-5)

#3 Northeastern (8-3) vs. #14 Goldsboro (5-6)

#6 Southwest Onslow (9-2) vs. #11 Ayden-Grifton (8-2)

#7 Whiteville (8-2) vs. #10 Wallace-Rose Hill (7-4)

#2 SouthWest Edgecombe (10-1) vs. #15 East Bladen (5-5)

WEST

#1 Mountain Heritage (9-1) vs. #16 Bandys (5-6)

#8 West Stanly (8-2) vs. #9 Owen (6-4)

#5 Eastern Randolph (9-2) vs. #12 Providence Grove (8-3)

#4 West Stokes (8-3) vs. #13 North Wilkes (7-4)

#3 Brevard (9-2) vs. #14 Hendersonville (5-6)

#6 Chase (9-2) vs. #11 Draughn (7-4)

#7 Newton-Conover (7-4) vs. #10 Thomasville (8-3)

#2 Reidsville (10-1) vs. #15 Forbush (7-4)

2AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

EAST

#1 Randleman (10-0) vs. #16 Morehead (4-7)

#8 Croatan (9-2) vs. #9 East Duplin (6-5)

#5 Currituck County (8-3) vs. #12 St. Pauls (8-2)

#4 South Granville (8-3) vs. #13 North Lenoir (8-3)

#3 Oak Grove (10-1) vs. #14 North Davidson (6-5)

#6 Hertford County (9-2) vs. #11 Ledford (7-4)

#7 Salisbury (9-2) vs. #10 Mount Pleasant (4-7)

#2 Washington (8-3) vs. #15 Nash Central (5-6)

WEST

#1 Shelby (9-1) vs. #16 West Iredell (6-5)

#8 Maiden (8-3) vs. #9 North Surry (7-4)

#5 Ashe County (7-4) vs. #12 West Lincoln (8-3)

#4 Smoky Mountain (8-3) vs. #13 South Point (5-6)

#3 Hibriten (10-1) vs. #14 Wilkes Central (6-5)

#6 Burns (9-2) vs. #11 East Lincoln (8-3)

#7 Pisgah (8-2) vs. #10 Bunker Hill (6-5)

#2 North Lincoln (10-1) vs. #15 R-S Central (5-6)

3A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

EAST

#1 Southern Nash (11-0) vs. #16 E.E. Smith (4-7)

#8 Northern Nash (7-4) vs. #9 Vance County (9-2)

#5 Rocky Mount (8-3) vs. #12 Southern Lee (6-4)

#4 Terry Sanford (8-3) vs. #13 Fike (4-7)

#3 Eastern Alamance (11-0) vs. #14 Hunt (5-6)

#6 Northside-Jacksonville (6-5) vs. #11 C.B. Aycock (7-4)

#7 Jacksonville (7-3) vs. #10 Western Alamance (8-3)

#2 Havelock (9-1) vs. #15 North Brunswick (6-5)

WEST

#1 Crest (9-2) vs. #16 Erwin (5-6)

#8 Freedom (7-4) vs. #9 West Rowan (7-4)

#5 Charlotte Catholic (7-3) vs. #12 Forestview (6-5)

#4 Hunter Huss (8-2) vs. #13 Monroe (6-5)

#3 A.C. Reynolds (9-2) vs. #14 Hickory (4-7)

#6 Northeast Guilford (9-2) vs. #11 Parkwood (7-4)

#7 West Henderson (9-2) vs. #10 Kings Mountain (9-2)

#2 Statesville (11-0) vs. #15 North Buncombe (7-4)

3AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

EAST

#1 Lee County (11-0) vs. #16 Eastern Guilford (6-5)

#8 Northern Durham (9-2) vs. #9 Southern Alamance (8-3)

#5 Cleveland (10-1) vs. #12 Cape Fear (7-3)

#4 D.H. Conley (8-3) vs. #13 J.H. Rose (6-5)

#3 Southern Durham (10-1) vs. #14 Gray’s Creek (7-4)

#6 Southeast Guilford (8-3) vs. #11 Clayton (6-5)

#7 West Brunswick (9-1) vs. #10 Union Pines (8-3)

#2 New Hanover (10-1) vs. #15 Topsail (8-3)

WEST

#1 Weddington (11-0) vs. #16 South Iredell (5-6)

#8 Parkland (7-3) vs. #9 Alexander Central (8-3)

#5 Northwest Cabarrus (10-1) vs. #12 Marvin Ridge (6-5)

#4 Cox Mill (7-4) vs. #13 Northern Guilford (7-4)

#3 Dudley (9-2) vs. #14 Southwest Guilford (6-5)

#6 Mount Tabor (7-4) vs. #11 Central Cabarrus (7-4)

#7 T.C. Roberson (5-6) vs. #10 A.L. Brown (7-3)

#2 Watauga (10-1) vs. #15 Cuthbertson (5-6)

4A FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

EAST

#1 New Bern (9-2), BYE

#8 Seventy-First (6-5) vs. #9 Riverside-Durham (8-3)

#5 Heritage (7-4) vs. #12 Pine Forest (5-6)

#4 Cardinal Gibbons (9-2), BYE

#3 Jordan (9-2), BYE

#6 Scotland (9-2) vs. #11 South Central (5-6)

#7 Jack Britt (7-4) vs. #10 Knightdale (7-4)

#2 South View (9-2), BYE

WEST

#1 Grimsley (10-1), BYE

#8 Lake Norman (6-5) vs. #9 Porter Ridge (6-5)

#5 Glenn (7-4) vs. #12 South Caldwell (4-7)

#4 Hickory Ridge (8-3), BYE

#3 Ragsdale (5-6), BYE

#6 Mooresville (6-5) vs. #11 Page (3-8)

#7 Davie (6-5) vs. #10 West Mecklenburg (6-4)

#2 East Forsyth (9-2), BYE

4AA FOOTBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP PAIRING

EAST

#1 Wake Forest (10-1), BYE

#8 Rolesville (9-2) vs. #9 Panther Creek (6-5)

#5 Green Hope (7-3) vs. #12 Apex Friendship (7-4)

#4 Hoggard (5-5), BYE

#3 Holly Springs (10-1), BYE

#6 Garner (6-5) vs. #11 Wakefield (5-6)

#7 Hoke County (7-4) vs. #10 Millbrook (6-5)

#2 Leesville Road (10-0), BYE

WEST

#1 Richmond County (11-0), BYE

#8 Hough (7-4) vs. #9 Olympic (8-3)

#5 Ardrey Kell (10-1) vs. #12 Independence (6-5)

#4 Myers Park (11-0), BYE

#3 West Forsyth (10-1), BYE

#6 Pinecrest (9-2) vs. #11 Reagan (8-3)

#7 Butler (8-3) vs. #10 Vance (8-2)

#2 Mallard Creek (10-0-1), BYE

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.