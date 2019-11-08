See inside the Wright Brothers Memorial this weekend

Have you ever wondered what the inside of the historic Wright Brothers Monument looks like?

This weekend’s your chance to find out. From Saturday, Nov. 9 to Monday, Nov. 11 the base of the monument on Kill Devil Hill will be open for you to look inside.

Inside the Wright Brothers national monument. [NPS photo]

Also, in honor of Veterans Day, Monday will be a fee-free day at the Wright Brothers National Memorial at 1000 S. Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills.

The 60-foot granite memorial in Kill Devil Hills was built in 1932, five years after Congress established the site for a national memorial to commemorate Wilbur and Orville Wright’s first flight in 1903.

