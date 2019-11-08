It’s TowneBank OBX Marathon weekend, here’s what you need to know about road closures

The TowneBank Outer Banks Marathon and Southern Fried Half-Marathon are this Sunday morning, and that means there will be full road and single-lane closures along the course through Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills, Nags Head and Manteo.

[embedded content]

Travelers on some soundside roads in Kitty Hawk, Kill Devil Hills and Nags Head should expect full street closures along the various race courses on both days.

Lane closures on U.S. 158 from mile post 10 south to Whalebone Junction, and along U.S. 64 onto Roanoke Island, will be in place Sunday through midday.

Traffic entering Manteo after 7:30 a.m. on Sunday will have to take the Virginia Dare Memorial Bridge to Manns Harbor, and then cross the Umstead Bridge back onto the island and enter town from the north.

Full details about all events this weekend, including race course maps and road closure information, can be found at OuterBanksMarathon.com.

