Community Foundation: Dozens of Ocracoke households awarded grants this week

Money donated through the Outer Banks Community Foundation to victims of Hurricane Dorian has been awarded to dozens of households in Ocracoke this week.

And foundation representatives said that as relief efforts continue on the island, much more financial assistance is to come.

The Ocracoke Firehouse Committee, which is the group of volunteers disbursing the Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, reviewed dozens of applications over the weekend and awarded grants to over 65 families.

Funds have been awarded for roof repairs, appliances, furniture, car down payments, utilities, rental assistance, wheelchair ramps, medications and medical equipment, insulation, pilings, electrical repairs, and other needs

“We are so excited to get these disaster relief dollars to Ocracokers to make life easier for our neighbors,” said Lorelei Costa, Community Foundation Executive Director.

“Islanders still grapple daily with significant challenges, and this is just the beginning of many grants to come over the next many months,” Costa said. “It’s our highest priority to assist local households with financial need as expeditiously and as prudently as possible.”

The Firehouse Committee has also approved funding to assist with temporary shelter for displaced residents. In partnership with Hyde County, which is purchasing 35 temporary trailers for local families while their homes are rebuilt or repaired, the Firehouse Committee has committed funding to connect these trailers with power, water, septic and gas.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners with the Ocracoke Fire Department, and the volunteer case managers with the Ocracoke Interfaith Relief and Recovery Team,” Costa said.

“These dedicated folks are working tirelessly to assist disaster victims, ascertain their needs, and diligently steward our donated dollars to help as many people as possible.”

In Dare County, including on Hatteras Island, the Disaster Relief Fund has also helped many families with home repairs, roof replacements, temporary shelter and more.

To request assistance from the Firehouse Committee and the Outer Banks Community Foundation, full-time residents are urged to submit an initial application through the Ocracoke Recovery Center, which remains in the Variety Store parking lot through November 7.

Applications received through the Recovery Center will be reviewed by the Firehouse Committee with names of applicants withheld.

After November 7, residents are invited to contact the Firehouse Committee for assistance by emailing ocracokerecoveryfund@gmail.com.

