Paving of damaged sections of N.C. 12 on Ocracoke begins; Silver Lake ferry schedule altered

With paving of the repaired section of N.C. 12 on the north end of Ocracoke Island getting underway, the North Carolina Ferry System will be adjusting the Hatteras-Silver Lake schedule.

Starting Thursday, the 10 p.m. departure from Hatteras to Silver Lake and the 12:30 a.m. return trip will be suspended.

The new schedule will be as follows:

Hatteras to Silver Lake: 6 a.m., 11:15 a.m., and 4:30 p.m. Silver Lake to Hatteras: 8:45 a.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7:15 p.m.

No changes will be made to the Swan Quarter, Cedar Island, or Hatteras-South Dock routes. The Ferry Division is coordinating with Hyde County Schools to accommodate any evening athletic event travel.

The ferry schedule change will allow ferries and crews to be available for the staging of asphalt and concrete trucks used in the paving operation.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is working to rebuild about 1,000 feet of N.C. 12 that was damaged during Hurricane Dorian in early September.

NCDOT expects to reopen N.C. 12 to all vehicular traffic on or before the Thanksgiving holiday.

Only four-wheel drive vehicles with a maximum 3/4 ton capacity are being allowed to use the Hatteras-South Dock ferry route.

Traffic is being detoured around the work zone using a sand road next to the work zone.

Ocracoke currently remains open only to residents, non-resident property owners and personnel approved by Hyde County Emergency Management.

