Part of West Hayman Boulevard in Kill Devil Hills closed Thursday for storm drain work

The Town of Kill Devil Hills will have a temporary road closure to through traffic on W. Hayman Boulevard beginning at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7, from Hayman Park (west side of the circle) to Lee Avenue for storm drain installation by Barnhill Contracting Company.

Access to properties along W. Hayman Boulevard, west of Hayman Park, will use Bay Drive and Lee Avenue. A portion of Hayman Boulevard, between Hayman Park and Lee Avenue, will be open to local traffic only with no through access at the west side of Hayman Park. Access to properties east of Hayman Park will use US 158 or Columbia Avenue.

The temporary road closure is scheduled to end by 4 p.m. (the same day) with W. Hayman Boulevard being re-opened for traffic.

Should you have any questions, please contact the Public Services Department at 252-480-4080.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.