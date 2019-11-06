Beach Food Pantry hosts Holiday Chef’s Challenge Nov. 15

November 6, 2019 OBX Today 0
Photo courtesy Beach Food Pantry

Outer Banks chefs will compete for the title of prince or princess of canned goods in the 6th Annual Beach Food Pantry Holiday Chef’s Challenge on Friday, Nov. 15 from 6:30-10 p.m. at Pirate’s Cove Marina.

Each chef has 60 minutes to cook a dish using items the Beach Food Pantry would normally keep in stock. One of the items used must be a canned good. Attendees and a panel of judges vote for their favorite dishes. New this year are dessert and savory competition categories.

General admission tickets are $60 per person and include event entrance, chefs’ creations, and two drink tickets (wine and beer). General admission doors open at 6:30 p.m.

VIP tickets are $85 and also include early entry for the first-look reception sponsored by Social House Vodka; preferred parking and an open bar, including select beer, wine and and select spirits. VIP doors open at 5:30 p.m. The first-look reception is an opportunity to see the competing chefs at work.

A designated driver ticket is available for $50, general seating. Designated Drivers may attend the VIP reception with a VIP ticket holder.

For more information and for ticket information, click here.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*