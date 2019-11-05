Unofficial results of 2019 municipal elections in Dare County

Voters in towns and cities across North Carolina went to the polls on Tuesday to elect mayors, council and board members. Final unofficial results as reported to the state Board of Elections:

Town of Duck – Town Councilmember (Five seats) 1 of 1 precincts reported

Monica Thibodeau – 167, 13.93%

Nancy Caviness – 164, 13.68%

Donald P. Kingston – 157, 13.09%

Sandy Whitman – 147, 12.26%

Robert Mooney – 140, 11.68%

Jonathan Britt – 123, 10.26%

Marc Murray – 99, 8.26%

Chuck Burdick – 98, 8.17%

Ben Vorndran – 98, 8.17%

write-ins – 6, 0.50%

Town of Kill Devil Hills – Mayor, 1 of 1 precincts reported

Ben Sproul – 808, 58.21%

Anne Petera – 518, 37.32%

Ron Wright – 60, 4.32%

write-ins – 2, 0.14%

Town Commissioner (Two seats)

Ivy Ingram – 774, 31.21%

Bernard (BJ) McAvoy – 767, 30.93%

Nelson V. (Skip) Jones, Jr. – 647, 26.09%

T. Dillon Heikens – 279, 11.25%

write-ins – 13, 0.52%

Town of Kitty Hawk – Town Councilmember (Two seats) 1 of 1 precincts reported

David Hines – 223, 52.22%

Lynne McClean – 185, 43.33%

write-ins – 19, 4.45%

Town of Manteo – Mayor, 1 of 1 precincts reported

Bobby Owens – 266, 92.04%

write-in – 23, 7.96%

Town Commissioner (Three seats)

Betty Govan Selby – 216, 25.96%

Darrell Collins – 182, 21.88%

Hannon Fry – 154, 18.51%

Jason Borland – 152, 18.27%

Nancy Peele – 121, 14.54%

write-ins – 7, 0.84%

Town of Nags Head – Town Commissioner (Two seats) 1 of 1 precincts reported

Kevin Brinkley – 581, 42.75%

Renee Cahoon – 533, 39.22%

Keith Sawyer – 241, 17.73%

write-ins – 4, 0.29%

Town of Southern Shores – Town Councilmember (Three seats) 1 of 1 precincts reported

Matthew Neal – 896, 30.39%

Elizabeth Morey – 885, 30.02%

Leo Holland – 625, 21.20%

Fred Newberry – 508, 17.23%

write-ins – 0, 0%

