Centurylink fiber optic customers experiencing outages

Some local Centurylink customers were experiencing an outage of fiber optic internet service Tuesday afternoon.

Service dropped out around 1:15 p.m. at the JAM Media Solutions studios in Nags Head.

Scott DeMasse at CMIT Solutions, which maintains our internal IT network systems, said the outage was area-wide and there was currently no estimated time of restoration.

Other businesses were reporting similar issues in the region.

No information was immediately available from Centurylink. The outage did not appear to be affecting DSL or regular telephone service customers.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.