Walmart stereo thief from Perquimans County nabbed by Duck police officers

The suspect wanted in connection with allegedly stealing a pair of car stereo systems from Walmart in Kitty Hawk last month was arrested Monday by officers from the Duck Police Department.

Investigators said J’sean Dorell Wilkins of Winfall entered the store and left with two car stereo units on Oct. 14 around 5:30 a.m.

Surveillance video images courtesy Kitty Hawk Police Department:

Wilkins has been charged with two counts of larceny from merchant, possession of stolen goods and two counts of injury to personal property.

