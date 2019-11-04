Video: Community conversation about property insurance

At a recent community meeting, Dr. Michelle Osborne, chief deputy commissioner with the N.C. Department of Insurance, discussed different types of insurance coverage, issues with specific policies, and policy recommendations for coastal areas.

Over 100 people attended the October meeting presented by the Dare County Planning Department and the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS®.

The video provides coastal property owners with critical information about different types of policies, wind and hail policies versus flood policies, coverage limitations and potential solutions for common insurance problems.

[embedded content]

For more information about flood insurance, visit OBXFloodMaps.com

