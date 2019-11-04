Ribbon-cutting set for new location as old Christmas Mouse store comes down

The building that housed the Christmas Mouse on U.S. 158 in Nags Head was demolished Monday, but a ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Nov. 12 at the gift shop’s new location at Outer Banks Mall.

Investigators have determined the April 12 blaze that gutted the original store at 2401 South Croatan Highway in Nags Head began in an area at the back of the building used to store cardboard boxes. The cause, however, is still unknown.

The store opened in 1987 and remains a tradition among families visiting the Outer Banks.

The original two-story, 8,000-square-foot store featured nine rooms upstairs and four sections downstairs filled with Christmas trees, wreaths and other decor. Dare County tax database values the building at $513,400.

The Christmas Mouse engulfed in flames. [Photo courtesy Hanco Air]

The new location is open every day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at 5000 South Croatan Hwy Suite M22-M23. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Nov. 12 from 4-5 p.m. with the Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce.

