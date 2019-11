A loggerhead sea turtle successfully rehabilitated at the N.C. Aquarium at Roanoke Island’s STAR Center will be returned to the ocean Monday, Nov. 4, at Coquina Beach across from the Bodie Island Lighthouse.

The release is scheduled for 8 a.m. near the boardwalk from the bathhouse. The public is welcome to come cheer the turtle’s return to his ocean home.

