Beach Buggy Association’s red drum tournament raises funds for charity

The North Carolina Beach Buggy Association held their 11th Anniversary Red Drum Tournament between Ramps 23 and 44 on the beaches of Hatteras Island from Oct. 23-26.

After 60 hours of fishing, the 361 anglers — a tournament record — caught 60 red drum, all of which were released to swim again. Frank and Fran’s Tackle Shop in Avon was once again the tournament headquarters.

More than $10,000 in cash and prizes was distributed to winners in 13 of the 14 categories. Placing fist was Moe Barsalou with the largest red drum at 49-¼.

Photo courtesy N.C. Beach Buggy Association

Michelle Diener had the largest red drum in the Ladies Division at 43-3/4.

The Senior Angler Longest Red Drum was won by John Bello at 46-¼. The Youth Angler Largest Red Drum was won by Abree Young at 26-¾. The Joe Moore Team Challenge was won by Team “Greggofish” with eight red drum. Awards were also given in the sea mullet and bluefish categories.

Overall 1st= Moe Barsalou 49 1/4. [Photo courtesy N.C. Beach Buggy Association]

The chairman of the tournament was Bill King assisted by co-chair Lee Barrett. The head judge was George Mood with Bobby Halstead as assistant head judge, who, along with Lee Barrett directed the 40+ volunteer judges who worked the beaches measuring the anglers catches. Margaret Mood handled the record-keeping.

Klub Kuru in Avon was again the venue for this year’s banquet. The anglers and guests enjoyed the program and the food catered by Topside Catering of Camden. Several tournament sponsors and vendors were present with display tables which were a well visited. Preparations are already underway for next year’s tournament with a great deal of excitement with applications being accepted beginning in early 2020. Details will be published as they become available.

This year’s tournament charities were Shop with a Cop and Hurricane Dorian relief. Due to the generosity of the anglers, many children in Dare and Hyde counties will enjoy a happy Christmas. Once again NCBBA partnered with Hatteras Island Meals, who received strong support from the tournament’s anglers.

NCBBA will donate $10,000 of the proceeds from this year’s tournament to the Outer Banks Community Foundation, who will see that it gets distributed where it is most needed on Hatteras and Ocracoke islands.

The Board of Directors and the RDT committee wish to thank the sponsors, Supporters who purchased ads in our tournament book and boosters who contributed to make the tournament possible and successful.

