Goombays Grille & Raw Bar hosting Hope for Hannah oyster roast Sunday

Tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1-5 p.m., Goombays Grille & Raw Bar will be hosting the Third Annual Oyster Roast & Fundraiser for Goombays employee and Outer Banks community member, Hannah Goetz.

Hannah has been battling cystic fibrosis and recently underwent a double-lung transplant. All proceeds raised from oyster roast tickets, t-shirt sales, a bake sale, outside beer sales and raffle tickets will be donated to assist Hannah with medical expenses.

Goombays, along with local community volunteers, will be shuckin’ fresh local oysters in the yard starting at 1 p.m. The family friendly event includes all you can eat local oysters with a $25 donation, special event t-shirts, raffle prizes from local businesses, hot dogs, bake sale, an outside bar including canned beer specials and Lost Colony Brewery craft beer, live music, as well as a full bar and limited menu inside.

Tickets for the oyster roast are available the day of the event. Parking is limited on site, Goombays asks if possible for attendees to carpool or rideshare.

Goombays Grille & Raw Bar is at 1608 N Virginia Dare Trail, Kill Devil Hills, at NC MP 7.5. Additional parking is available at First Street and Second Street beach access. Join us for this year's must-attend Fall Oyster Roast at Goombays Grille & Raw Bar.

For more information, contac Goombays Grille & Raw Bar at 252-441-6001 or visit goombays.com

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.