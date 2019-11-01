Man struck by motorcycle after his dog was hit by another vehicle on U.S. 158

A man was hit by a motorcycle Thursday night on U.S. 158 while he was standing in the center turn lane near where his dog had been struck and killed by another vehicle.

Authorities were dispatched to the 3900 block of North Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk at 8:24 p.m. to a call that a pedestrian had been injured.

According to the report from the Kitty Hawk Police Department, a dog owned by a 47-year-old Kitty Hawk man had escaped from his vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant.

The dog ran into traffic, was hit by a passing vehicle and died from its injuries.

The owner of the dog was standing in the center turn lane when a motorcycle operated by a 53-year-old man from Kill Devil Hills approached the scene, swerved to avoid the dog, and struck the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was transported to The Outer Banks Hospital for treatment. An update on his condition and that of the motorcyclist was not immediately available.

There were no other extenuating circumstances, according to the investigating officer, and no charges were filed.

