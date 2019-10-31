Rough seas delay work on stormwater ocean outfalls in Kill Devil Hills

The rough seas of the past month have delayed work by the N.C. Department of Transportation on a pair of stormwater ocean outfalls in Kill Devil Hills.

Crews will be continuing repair work at the Baum Street and Martin Street ocean outfalls during the week of November 5, weather permitting.

NCDOT operates three stormwater ocean outfalls in the Kill Devil Hills that were installed in the early 1960s.

They allow rainwater to drain away from the lower areas between U.S. 158 and N.C. 12, assisting with flood prevention.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality regularly monitors the outfall sites and collects water samples to ensure there are no contaminants that would threaten human or marine life.

