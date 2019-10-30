Three-peat! First Flight’s Katherine Schuster wins another golf state championship

Katherine Schuster of First Flight won her third consecutive 1A/2A N.C. High School Athletic Association championship on Monday as she fired a 1-under, 71, in the final round to march to an eight-shot win over Katelyn Griggs from Gray Stone Day.

Schuster is just the third woman in NCHSAA history to win three consecutive individual titles in golf, and has a chance in 2020 to become only the second to complete a high school career sweep.

Super blessed to have pulled off my 3rd title as the 1A/2A golf state champion!!! Thank you very much to everybody for all of the wonderful support and encouragement!!! Couldn’t have done it without ya!!! pic.twitter.com/lYcjXeXATV — Kat Schuster (@KatSchuster16) October 29, 2019

The junior from Kill Devil Hills cruised through the 5,215-yard layout at Longleaf Golf and Family Club in Southern Pines, carding four birdies in her final round, including three on the final nine.

Jennifer Chang of Athens Drive in Raleigh is the only four-time champion in North Carolina history, winning the 4A championships from 2014 to 2017.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.