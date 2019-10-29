First-ever Cape Hatteras Surf Fishing Heritage Celebration set for Nov. 2

Cape Hatteras National Seashore, along with partner organizations, will celebrate the area’s strong surf fishing history at the first Cape Hatteras Surf Fishing Heritage Celebration on Nov. 2. The free event will be held at the Fessenden Center in Buxton.

To celebrate the past, present, and future of surf fishing at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a full day of talks and presentations on a variety of surf fishing-related topics will be offered at the Cape Hatteras Surf Fishing Heritage Celebration.

The event will include presentations on the history of surf fishing at the seashore, casting demonstrations, evolution of beach buggies, rod building, and more.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore is currently planning the event with help from the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club, North Carolina Beach Buggy Association, Outer Banks Forever, Outer Banks History Center, and Outer Banks Preservation Association.

More details about the Cape Hatteras Surf Fishing Heritage Celebration will be announced at a later date via news release and on Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Facebook page.

