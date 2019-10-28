Dorian victims already receiving help from Outer Banks Community Foundation’s disaster fund

Disaster Relief Fund donations to the Outer Banks Community Foundation are now being awarded to individuals in need on Ocracoke and across Dare County.

Islanders still grapple daily with significant challenges but are slowly getting back on their feet from Hurricane Dorian, which left widespread devastation when it made landfall on September 6.

On Ocracoke, two rounds of distributions to individuals have been approved since October 10, and much more help is on the way.

Recent disbursements to Ocracoke include a wheelchair ramp at one home, a lift chair for a person needing special assistance at another, travel expenses for an evacuation due to a medical condition caused by mold, a walker for an elderly person, and an oxygen machine with battery backup for another individual in dire need.

“We are so excited to get these disaster relief dollars out into the Ocracoke community to make life easier for our neighbors, and it’ll be the first of many grants to come over the next many months,” said Lorelei Costa, Community Foundation Executive Director.

“Ocracokers have had real struggles with the most basic of needs. Going to school, preparing a healthy meal, getting to a bank or a doctor—these are things many of us take for granted, but not those on Ocracoke,” Costa said.

“We are incredibly grateful to our partners with the Ocracoke Fire Department and the Ocracoke Interfaith Relief and Recovery Team for working with disaster victims, assessing applications for assistance, and managing these funds so diligently.”

In Dare County, including on Hatteras Island, the Disaster Relief Fund has already helped many families with home repairs, roof replacements, temporary shelter, and much more.

The Outer Banks Community Foundation continues to collect financial contributions to assist individuals and families in Dare County and Ocracoke who have been devastated by Hurricane Dorian.

All contributions to the Community Foundation Disaster Relief Fund are tax-deductible, and every penny of every gift will be used to directly assist local individuals and families – neither the Community Foundation, nor any of its nonprofit partners, are using disaster relief donations for fees, salaries, or administrative or operating expenses.

Donations can be made securely online at www.obxdisaster.org.

