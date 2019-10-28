Dare County jury sentences inmate to death in failed Pasquotank prison break

A Dare County jury on Monday sentenced convicted murderer Mikel Brady to death for killing four workers at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in 2017.

The jury recommended capital punishment after testimony concluded last week in the penalty phase of his trial for the murder of two prison guards and two other employees in a failed breakout attempt at the Elizabeth City prison.

Brady, 30, called himself the “pack leader” in the uprising involving three other prisoners and was the first of the four to stand trial.

The attack was the deadliest prison breakout attempt in North Carolina history.

Brady was originally in prison for the attempted murder of a state highway patrolman in 2013.

