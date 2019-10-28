Catch the Antares rocket launch from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility

Want to see a rocket launch? You’ll have a chance Saturday, Nov. 2 during the daytime launch of Northrop Grumman’s Antares rocket from the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The launch of the Antares rocket, carrying the company’s Cygnus cargo spacecraft to the International Space Station, is set to lift off at 9:59 a.m.

The launch may be visible, weather permitting, to residents throughout the mid-Atlantic region and possibly the East Coast of the United States.

The numerical values in each colored circle indicate the time (in seconds) after liftoff. This value can be used to determine when the rocket becomes visible within the associated colored region. Viewing availability is based on clear weather conditions.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops opens at 6 a.m. on launch day for public viewing. Additional locations for catching the launch are Robert Reed Park on Chincoteague Island or Beach Road spanning the area between Chincoteague and Assateague Islands. The beach at the Assateague Island National Seashore/Chincoteague National Wildlife Refuge will not be open during the lauch.

You can use NASA’s Wallops Mission Status Center online to find out more about the mission, and find out when and where you maybe be able to see the rocket streak across the sky.

Launch coverage on NASA TV will begin at 9:30 a.m. For NASA TV streaming video, downlink and scheduling information, visit NASA TV.

