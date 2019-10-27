Damage from Hurricane Dorian leads to lane closure on causeway’s ‘Little Bridge’

The outside, westbound lane has been closed across the Melvin Daniels Bridge, also known as ‘The Little Bridge’, on the U.S. 64 causeway in Nags Head because of recently discovered damaged caused by Hurricane Dorian.

“Storm surge from the Sept. 6 hurricane washed out some of the supporting material underneath the lane,” said N.C. Department of Transportation spokesperson Tim Hass.

“The void underneath the roadway will need to be filled before the lane can be secured and reopened,” Hass said. “Repairs are expected to be complete early next week.”

The fishing catwalk on the north side of the bridge remains open, except for a 50-foot section at the eastern end.

