Kitty Hawk Walmart thief is from Burlington; has committed same crime elsewhere

Kitty Hawk police say they now have the identity of a man who stole thousands of dollars of electronics from Walmart early Monday, and that he has committed the same crime in other parts of North Carolina and Virginia.

Investigators say the suspect entered the store and broke into a cabinet in the electronics section. The subject then left the store with over $4,000 in headphones and speakers in a red or burgundy minivan/SUV, police said.

The suspect was wearing a Carolina Panthers ball cap, gray shirt, khaki pants and black sneakers. In one video the subject is seen to have a wedding band and star tattoo on his left hand and tattooed letters on his right fingers along with a tattoo on his right hand.

“Thanks to our Facebook Friends and the suspect’s Facebook page we were able to identify him. He is Lucas Aaron Ayscue of Burlington, N.C.,” the department posted on their Facebook page Friday.

Warrants have been sworn out for Ayscue on charges of felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and felony habitual larceny.

Ayscue also has multiple active warrants for committing similar offenses at other Walmart stores elsewhere in North Carolina and Virginia.

If you have any information about either thief, contact the Kitty Hawk Police Department at 252-261-3895 or send a private message on Facebook and someone will respond back to you. All information is confidential and a cash reward may be available through Dare Community Crime Line.

This story originally appeared on OBXToday.com. Read More local stories here.