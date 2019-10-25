Catch of the day: Bertie County students team-up on a black drum

[submitted photo]

First graders Justin Hoggard, left, and Jaidence Weaver check out a nice black drum they both caught when their lines were tangled at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head.

Their classmate, Avrious Armstrong, flashes a smile in the background.

The students from Bertie County were at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head for a field trip Thursday morning, which was sponsored by the Aquarium Scholars program for Title I schools.

The kids from Colerain E.S. fished, explored the beach and learned about Earth processes.

