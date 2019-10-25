Attorney indicted on felony embezzlement from law firm in Kitty Hawk

A local attorney has been indicted for allegedly embezzling thousands of dollars from the law firm she worked for in Kitty Hawk.

Meghan E. Ashworth was served the indictment earlier this week from a Dare County grand jury for one felony count of embezzlement. Bond was set at $10,000.

An internet search shows Ashworth has been an associate for Evans and Meads, Attorneys at Law, since 2018. Ashworth previously had a personal practice in Kill Devil Hills that opened in 2015.

